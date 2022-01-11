Are throat swabs better at detecting Omicron in Covid-19 rapid tests?

The idea that a person could swab their throat at home for a Covid-19 test isn’t totally out of left field. The U.K. government endorses the approach and has a how-to video showing people how to do a combination throat-nasal swab. Israel is also endorsing the throat-nose swabbing technique for rapid antigen tests. On Monday, its health ministry recommended that when people conduct antigen tests at home they should first swab the back of the mouth and then a nostril.