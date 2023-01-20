Are you too young for botox and fillers? Here’s what the experts say

Are you too young for botox and fillers? Here’s what the experts say2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 01:20 AM IST
With friends and celebrities getting injections sooner and sooner, a skeptical 20-something seeks out an antiaging reality check
“A BIT EARLY for Botox, don’t you think?" I asked a friend who revealed that she’d begun regular treatments before we’d even finished college, hoping not to hide wrinkles but to avoid developing any at all. “It’s preventative," she replied assuredly. I was flummoxed. Do young women really only get two carefree decades before it’s time to reach for the needle?