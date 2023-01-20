Are you too young for botox and fillers? Here’s what the experts say

Chaneve Jeanniton, a Brooklyn oculofacial plastic surgeon, has noticed more of her patients, half of whom are in their 20s and 30s, seeking early antiaging treatments. “There’s been a very sharp increase," she said, “Everyone comes in and has the marketing terms ready. They’re asking for preventative Botox, ‘baby’ Botox. It’s almost prescribed." She emphasizes, however, that, for young women who want to age gracefully, there’s no universal checklist, or schedule, of to-dos. Dr. MacGregor agreed: “I’ve seen 18-year-old sun worshipers with significant lines and spots and 40-year-olds who haven’t started to wrinkle—[that’s why] it’s always best to treat the skin, not the age number."