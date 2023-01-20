Are you too young for botox and fillers? Here’s what the experts say
With friends and celebrities getting injections sooner and sooner, a skeptical 20-something seeks out an antiaging reality check
“A BIT EARLY for Botox, don’t you think?" I asked a friend who revealed that she’d begun regular treatments before we’d even finished college, hoping not to hide wrinkles but to avoid developing any at all. “It’s preventative," she replied assuredly. I was flummoxed. Do young women really only get two carefree decades before it’s time to reach for the needle?
I probably shouldn’t have been surprised. In the era of social-media selfie culture and apps like TikTok, Instagram and Zoom, 20-somethings have grown up constantly scrutinizing images of themselves. If they don’t love what they see, photo-editing tools and augmented-reality filters can slim a cheek or smooth a forehead with a swipe. One irony: According to New York dermatologist Jennifer MacGregor, overexposure to blue light from digital devices stresses skin cells and can actually hasten signs of aging.
Chaneve Jeanniton, a Brooklyn oculofacial plastic surgeon, has noticed more of her patients, half of whom are in their 20s and 30s, seeking early antiaging treatments. “There’s been a very sharp increase," she said, “Everyone comes in and has the marketing terms ready. They’re asking for preventative Botox, ‘baby’ Botox. It’s almost prescribed." She emphasizes, however, that, for young women who want to age gracefully, there’s no universal checklist, or schedule, of to-dos. Dr. MacGregor agreed: “I’ve seen 18-year-old sun worshipers with significant lines and spots and 40-year-olds who haven’t started to wrinkle—[that’s why] it’s always best to treat the skin, not the age number."
The first step for women in their 20s, says Kailey Boland, a New York esthetician, is to address underlying skin conditions like acne and perioral dermatitis (which stress, masks and even overuse of creams and serums can exacerbate) before investing time and money in Botox and fillers. Her other entry-level suggestion: Consistently use a quality LED (light emitting diodes) mask to help kill acne-causing bacteria and reduce inflammation and fine lines.
Beyond that, perhaps the healthiest thing any of us can do—no matter our birthday—is meet the process with some gratitude. “We’re trying to look our best," said Dr. Jeanniton. “But if ‘antiaging’ is the only goal, we’re eventually doomed to fail, right?"