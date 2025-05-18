Are you walking ENOUGH? Study links cancer to less than 10,000 steps a day

Over the years, several researches have showed that regular physical activity can lower the risk of cancer.

A recent study at the University of Oxford found that walking 7,000 steps a day could help reduce the risk of developing cancer by 11%.

According to the research involving more than 85,000 people in the United Kingdom, the more steps taken each day lower chances of developing up to 13 different types of cancer.

How many steps are needed to lower cancer risk? “In the study, participants wore activity trackers that measured both the amount and intensity of their daily movement. On average, researchers followed up with participants six years later. They found a clear pattern: more steps meant lower cancer risk, regardless of how fast those steps were taken,” said Dr. Mhairi Morris, a senior lecturer in biochemistry, in an article published on Loughborough University website.

The benefits began to appear at around 5,000 steps a day – anything below that didn’t seem to offer much protection, Morris added.

At 9,000 steps, the risk of developing cancer dropped by 16%. Beyond 9,000 steps, the benefits levelled off.

“These findings support the popular recommendation of aiming for 10,000 steps a day – not just for general health, but potentially for cancer prevention too.”

Researchers also found that the speed didn’t really matter once overall activity levels were factored in. People who utiize sitting time for physical activity can also reduce the cancer risk.

“Our research highlights the importance of all forms of movement,” Dr. Aiden Doherty, professor of biomedical informatics at Oxford Population Health and senior author of the study, said in a statement.

“Whether it’s increasing daily steps, engaging in light activity, or incorporating moderate-to-vigorous exercise, any level of physical activity appears to contribute to lower cancer risk,” he continued.

This study comes at a time when many common cancers, such as breast, kidney, colorectal and uterine cancers, are on the rise across the globe.