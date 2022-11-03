‘Artificial tears’ to be available over the counter

‘Artificial tears’ to be available over the counter1 min read . 12:46 AM IST
NEW DELHI :Eye lubricants or artificial tears will be available for people to buy over the counter without a doctor’s prescription, according to Central Drugs Standard Control Organization plans.
The proposal was placed before group of experts in a recent Drug Technical Advisory Board meeting.
Artificial tears refer to a wide range of lubricating eye products which are often used to relieve dryness and irritation in eyes.
A significant proportion of the global population suffers from dry eye syndrome and eye allergies.
“The board discussed over the proposal to change the category of Refresh Tears containing compound Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium eye drops IP 0.5% from prescription drug to the category of non-prescription drug i.e “Rx to Over-The-Counter (non-prescription). The pharma product is a sterile ophthalmic solution and has been in the market since 1998. It is used for temporary relief of burning, irritation, and discomfort due to dryness of the eyes or exposure to wind or sun, and may be used as a protectant against further irritation," said an official aware of the matter.
“After the detailed deliberation, the board agreed to remove the requirement of a prescription from Registered Medical Practitioner in respect of the product.
To be sure, people have been buying eye lubricants off the shelf in India for many years in a poorly regulated pharmaceutical market.
VG Somani, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) declined to comment on the story despite multiple calls and text message sent to him.
According to pharma industry reports, the global artificial tears market is expected to reach $4.3 billion by 2027, on a compound annual growth rate of 5.9%.