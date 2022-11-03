‘Artificial tears’ to be available over the counter

“The board discussed over the proposal to change the category of Refresh Tears containing compound Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium eye drops IP 0.5% from prescription drug to the category of non-prescription drug i.e “Rx to Over-The-Counter (non-prescription). The pharma product is a sterile ophthalmic solution and has been in the market since 1998. It is used for temporary relief of burning, irritation, and discomfort due to dryness of the eyes or exposure to wind or sun, and may be used as a protectant against further irritation," said an official aware of the matter.