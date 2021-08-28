As Delta variant surges, so does demand for at-home covid-19 tests

Much of the Covid-19 diagnostic testing in the U.S. has involved not antigen tests but molecular tests, which detect the virus’s genetic material and typically are processed by laboratories—a more time-consuming process. As of Aug. 19, labs in the U.S. were processing more than 900,000 molecular Covid-19 tests a day, mostly those that use a technique known as polymerase chain reaction, or PCR. That is up from about half a million a day in early July but still below the peak of around two million last fall and winter.