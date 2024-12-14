As fertility rates fall, some scientists say everyday chemicals are a factor

In research published in 2021, Melissa Kearney, an economist at the University of Maryland specializing in demographics, along with two co-authors, looked for possible explanations for the continued drop in U.S. birth rates. They found that “broad societal changes that are hard to measure or quantify" were likely behind the shift, and that state-level differences in factors including unemployment, abortion laws, housing costs and contraceptive usage could explain almost none of the decline.