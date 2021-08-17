As more children get infected by Delta variant, parents open up to vaccinations

Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. are conducting clinical trials and will seek authorization for vaccines for children under 12 in the U.S. Pfizer has said it expects to have trial results and seek emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for children 5 to 11 years old in September. For kids ages six months to 5 years, the company is targeting the end of the year for trial results and an authorization request. Moderna has said it expects to seek emergency authorization for children under 18 at the end of the year or beginning of 2022.