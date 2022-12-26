Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Science / Health /  As Omicron BF.7 surges, here are the top COVID symptoms to watch out for

As Omicron BF.7 surges, here are the top COVID symptoms to watch out for

2 min read . 04:15 PM ISTLivemint
A medic takes swab sample from an air passenger for Covid-19 test at the Birsa Munda International Airport in Ranchi on Sunday amid a surge in coronavirus cases in some countries. (PTI)

Currently, Omicron is the most dominant variant across the world so we should be aware of the symptoms this strain can cause.

With the evolution of Covid virus, the symptoms related to the infection have also changed significantly. The symptoms like loss of taste and smell and shortness of breath, which was once classic indications of COVID are no longer that common. Meanwhile, people today regularly complain of sore throat, sneezing and gut-related sickness when they contract the infection.

Amid the sudden surge in cases in China and a few cases of Omicron BF.7 (the variant behind China's infection surge), people are worried about the symptoms that might indicate that they have COVID. Here are COVID symptoms that are currently considered common in India. 

What are the most common symptoms now?

What are the most common symptoms now?

Here are the top most reported symptoms: 

  • sore throat
  • runny nose
  • blocked nose
  • sneezing
  • cough without phlegm
  • headache
  • cough with phlegm
  • hoarse voice
  • muscle aches and pains
  • an altered sense of smell

The list has been collated by ZOE Healthy Study, which has keenly observed the symptoms of COVID from the initial phase and has been updating its list since then.

Omicron BF.7 not that worrisome

Last week, experts opined that India need not worry too much about its severity on the population.

"This is a sub-variant of Omicron. Main features will be like Omicron except some small changes, there is no big difference. Most of us have gone through the Omicron wave. So, we don't have to worry about it. Essentially, it is the same virus," he said. 

China is experiencing a surge in infections due to its "zero-Covid policy", under which authorities block apartment buildings or even cordon off a neighbourhood once a resident tests positive, causing great inconvenience to the people, the scientist said.

As per available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like USA, Japan, South as per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like USA, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazi

