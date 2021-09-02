As vaccination expands, some states see rural-urban divide

Recent Delta variant outbreaks have strained healthcare facilities in Indonesia and the Philippines. In the Indonesian capital Jakarta, deaths have been three times more among the unvaccinated, according to official data. While more than half the population in Jakarta have been vaccinated, the share is less than 10% in rural provinces. To aid the drive, Indonesia approved the Sputnik-V vaccine for emergency use last week. The Philippines accelerated its vaccination, partly due to the 3 million Moderna vaccines it received from the US earlier in August, the largest ever donation of vaccines by a single country.