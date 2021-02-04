As vaccine race heats up, all eyes now on efficacy

On Tuesday, a Lancet study touted 91.6% efficacy rate for Sputnik V, the highest so far. A day later, another analysis of AstraZeneca’s trial yielded an 82.4% efficacy rate. These results add to a plethora of interim efficacy data that range between 50%-95%. Mint decodes:

What does vaccine efficacy data signify?

Vaccine efficacy measures the reduction in disease within a group of people who have received a jab during a clinical trial as compared to those who received placebo. It is determined during the phase 3 trial—the most difficult stage of the three-stage process. In case of Sputnik V, since 16 out of 14,964 participants in the vaccine group and 62 of 4,902 in the placebo group were confirmed to have covid-19, it showed that the vaccine is effective against the deadly virus with an success rate of 91.6%. It is crucial that the vaccine shows a satisfactory efficacy data during the clinical trial to justify its application among healthy people.

What is satisfactory efficacy result?

A regulator considers efficacy of a vaccine satisfactory if it meets multiple criteria, especially if it reduces burden on healthcare infrastructure. Vaccines can receive approval even with low efficacy data, for example, Bharat Biotech’s Rotavac has an efficacy of 56% in the first year and 49% in the second year. Yet, the vaccine received regulatory nod partly since it costs lesser than its counterparts from GSK and Merck. For covid-19, the WHO and Indian regulator have kept a cut-off of 50% for point efficacy estimate and researchers should also show at least 30% efficacy after accounting for uncertainty.

View Full Image Logistics woes

What are the efficacies of vaccines available so far?

Interim results for Pfizer’s and Moderna’s two-dose mRNA vaccine have shown 95% and 94.5% efficacy respectively. Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine is 66% effective, while Sputnik V has shown an efficacy of 91.6%. The AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine showed results ranging between 50-90%. Bharat Biotech, so far, does not have efficacy data for Covaxin.

Is efficacy only mark of a good vaccine?

Unlike medicines that are given to sick people, vaccines are given to healthy people. So, while efficacy is key, safety is paramount. Even if a vaccine is efficacious, it may not be very effective after roll-out if the cost is too high or if it poses logistical challenges. The Centre has been hesitant to use the Pfizer vaccine, despite its high efficacy rate, due to cost and storage issues. On the flip side, the government prefers AstraZeneca’s Covishield, despite low efficacy, as it can be stored at 2-8 °C and is priced around $3 per dose.

What are the variables in vaccine efficacy?

A major unanswered question is the duration of efficacy, which will only be known after regular follow-up of trial participants. Another unknown, which is very rare, is side-effects. If a vaccine is tested on 40,000 people, it is less likely that any side-effect will be seen that has a probability of 1 in 50,000. These side-effects are only known after vaccine roll-outs. Factors like conditions for vaccinations, e.g., if a jab is more effective in people with a history of infection, are also apparent only post roll-out.

