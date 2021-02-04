As vaccine race heats up, all eyes now on efficacy

Vaccine efficacy measures the reduction in disease within a group of people who have received a jab during a clinical trial as compared to those who received placebo. It is determined during the phase 3 trial—the most difficult stage of the three-stage process. In case of Sputnik V, since 16 out of 14,964 participants in the vaccine group and 62 of 4,902 in the placebo group were confirmed to have covid-19, it showed that the vaccine is effective against the deadly virus with an success rate of 91.6%. It is crucial that the vaccine shows a satisfactory efficacy data during the clinical trial to justify its application among healthy people.