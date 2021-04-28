Assam earthquake: PM Modi assures all possible help from the Centre

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale struck Assam's Sonitpur today morning, said the National Center for Seismology

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal of all possible help from the Centre after a massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude struck Assam today morning.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal of all possible help from the Centre after a massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude struck Assam today morning.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Central government stands firmly with the people of Assam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Have spoken to the Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal, to assess the condition in different parts of the state after an earthquake. The central government stands firmly with our sisters and brothers of Assam. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being," Shah tweeted.

"Spoke to CM #Assam @sarbanandsonwal just now. Parts of the State struck by an earthquake of significant scale. Luckily no loss of life reported so far. Only damage to some buildings. State administration closely monitoring and Centre in close touch. Detailed report awaited," tweeted Jitendra Singh.

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 7:51 am. The epicentre of the quake was 43 km west of Tezpur at a depth of 17 kilometers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.