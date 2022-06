Aster DM Healthcare on Friday announced the launch of its latest integrated advanced 550-bedded healthcare facility at Trivandrum in Kerala. The company plans to invest a total of Rs. 500 crores for the entire project. This would be Aster’s 7th Hospital in Kerala and 16th Hospital in India. The 550 bedded hospital will have several centres of excellence fulfilling the needs of a super-specialty hospital in the region.

This super-specialty facility will house several centres for clinical excellence that will cater to the functions of Cardiac Sciences, Organ Transplant, Neurosciences, Orthopaedics, Oncology, Urology & Nephrology, Gastro Sciences, and Woman & Child wellness.

The hospital will offer OPD, IPD, ICU including high dependency units, NICU, PICU and transplant ICU, day-care support and 24-hour trauma & emergency response services. Robotics and new generation systems would be introduced gradually.

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, said, “Aster Capital at Thiruvananthapuram has been conceived as a comprehensive facility that will deliver primary to quaternary healthcare to the people of the region. It has been a long-cherished dream of Aster DM Healthcare to be in the capital city to make quality healthcare at an affordable cost accessible to the population. There were large number of patients who were visiting our Aster Medcity at Kochi — and we thought it is our duty to bring the services to their doorsteps. This will increase our footprint not only in Kerala but across India with over 4500 beds in the country. We hope that the Aster Capital Hospital will become a destination for the highest quality healthcare in the country attracting medical professionals and patients to the state from abroad providing facilities at par with global standards."

The hospital will be built in a 5.76 lakh square ft area excluding the provision of 1 lakh sq. ft for multi-level car parking space with the first phase having a capacity of 350 beds is expected to be operational by FY26.

Aster currently provides employment to approx. 8290 professionals in Kerala including doctors and nurses. With the new hospital in Trivandrum expected to add 2000 jobs, Aster would be providing employment to over 10,000 professionals in the State.

With a large presence across 5 States – Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Group has been introducing world class healthcare with state of art infrastructure, advanced clinical procedures and interventional methodologies to local patients in India.

The Thiruvananthapuram project will illustrate the group’s commitment to the goal of remaining at the forefront of a health management system that aspires to be inclusive, uncompromisingly effective and powered by a culture of concern. The hospital will aim to maximize the benefit of providing cohesive units for diagnostic and pharmaceutical services.