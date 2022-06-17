Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, said, “Aster Capital at Thiruvananthapuram has been conceived as a comprehensive facility that will deliver primary to quaternary healthcare to the people of the region. It has been a long-cherished dream of Aster DM Healthcare to be in the capital city to make quality healthcare at an affordable cost accessible to the population. There were large number of patients who were visiting our Aster Medcity at Kochi — and we thought it is our duty to bring the services to their doorsteps. This will increase our footprint not only in Kerala but across India with over 4500 beds in the country. We hope that the Aster Capital Hospital will become a destination for the highest quality healthcare in the country attracting medical professionals and patients to the state from abroad providing facilities at par with global standards."