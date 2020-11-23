Astra-Oxford covid vaccine: Does it match with rivals? Here’s what we know

AstraZeneca said it would prepare to file its data to regulators around the world that have a framework for conditional approval, including an emergency use listing from the World Health Organization. It’s still waiting for data out of the US, however. Meanwhile, Pfizer sought US emergency authorization on Nov. 20. On Nov. 16, Moderna said it could seek a go-ahead from regulators in the coming weeks. That’s remarkably quick given research to find coronavirus vaccines only began in January.