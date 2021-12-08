AstraZeneca antibody shots get emergency FDA clearance

AstraZeneca Plc’s antibody cocktail received emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration, providing another possible weapon in the fight against the pandemic.

Evusheld, as the treatment is known, was authorized for emergency use as “pre-exposure prophylaxis for prevention of Covid-19 in some adults and pediatric individuals," the FDA said in a statement.

Results from two trials show the cocktail is highly effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 in at-risk people and also halved the risk of developing severe illness or death from mild or moderate Covid-19.

The U.K. pharma giant has already agreed a deal to supply at least 700,000 doses to the U.S.

Antibody treatments can be used to supplement vaccines for people who haven’t mounted a strong response to the shots or to protect those who couldn’t be immunized, such as cancer patients. Although some antibody treatments require complex intravenuous delivery, Astra’s one can be given using two injections.

