AstraZeneca covid-19 antibody authorized by FDA as novel tool to prevent symptomatic disease

The FDA said the authorization is for individuals not infected or recently exposed to someone infected with the virus. It said that vaccines remain “the best defense available against Covid-19." In the agency’s statement, Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said that Evusheld could help reduce the risk of Covid-19 in a subset of the population with a history of adverse reactions to Covid-19 vaccines or their components or with compromised immune systems.