AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine gets UK clearance: What happens now, explained here

When patients were given two full doses, the Astra-Oxford vaccine was 62% effective in an advanced trial -- less than the Pfizer-BioNTech one and another from Moderna Inc. A small group that mistakenly received half of the first dose showed better protection, with efficacy reaching 90%. But participants were 55 years old or less, and because older people who are most at risk of severe Covid-19 often show more sluggish immune responses, the results leave some doubt as to whether the higher efficacy will stand up to further testing.