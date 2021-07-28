AstraZeneca, Pfizer  vaccine recipients may need booster doses

The researchers said their data suggests those who were vaccinated the earliest, particularly with the AstraZeneca vaccine, are likely to now have the lowest antibody levels and recommend booster doses for the vulnerable.“Our findings support recommendations from the (UK’s) Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) that adults who are clinically vulnerable, those aged 70 years or over, and all residents of care homes for older adults should be prioritized for booster doses. In addition, those who were vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, including most care home residents, are likely to have much lower antibody levels than those vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, so this may also need to be considered when deciding who should be prioritized when boosters are rolled out," professor Rob Aldridge of UCL Institute of Health Informatics said.