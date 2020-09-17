AstraZeneca vaccine trial illness likely not linked to Covid shot, says Oxford

Trials of the Oxford-Astra vaccine resumed in the U.K. over the weekend, while researchers in South Africa also restarted tests, saying that an independent safety committee concluded that the event was unlikely to be related to the vaccination. The Serum Institute of India has received Indian regulatory approval to resume local trials and intends to restart in the next day or two, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the regulator’s decision isn’t public.