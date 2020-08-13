Zydus Cadila today launched the cheapest generic version of Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivir in India to treat COVID-19 following reports of shortages at hospitals in the world's third-worst hit nation.

Priced at Rs. 2800 for a 100 mg lyophilized injection, Remdac is the most economical Remdesivir brand in India.

In a statement the company said, "The drug will be made available across India through the group’s strong distribution chain reaching out to government and private hospitals treating COVID patients.

“Remdac is the most affordable drug as we would like to enable patients to have access to this critical drug in the treatment of COVID 19", said Dr. Sharvil Patel, the Managing Director of Cadila Healthcare Limited.

“Through the course of this pandemic, our efforts have been focused on supporting people in this healthcare crisis, whether it is through developing vaccines, ramping up production and distribution of critical drugs and therapies, making diagnostic tests available or exploring new treatment options", he added.

In June 2020, Zydus entered into a non-exclusive agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc, to manufacture and sell Remdesivir, the investigational drug, which has been issued an emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat patients suffering from severe symptoms of COVID-19.

The API for the drug has been developed and manufactured at the group’s API manufacturing facilities in Gujarat.

Zydus is the fifth company to launch a copy of the antiviral in India after privately held Hetero Labs Ltd, Cipla, Mylan NV and Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

The group’s plasmid DNA vaccine ZyCov-D is now in Phase II of the Adaptive Phase I&II clinical trials.

Gilead has also entered into licensing agreements with Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and Syngene International Ltd to make remdesivir for distribution in 127 countries, including India.

The COVID-19 tally rises to 23,96,638 including 6,53,622 active cases, 16,95,982 discharged & 47,033 deaths in India.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading at ₹387 apiece on BSE, 0.44 per cent higher against their previous close.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via