Pharma major Lupin Limited today announced the launch of its Favipiravir in India under the brand name Covihalt for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19. It is available as 200 mg tablets in the form of a strip of 10 tablets, and priced at Rs. 49 per tablet, Lupin said.

Favipiravir has received authorization from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use. Favipiravir was originally developed by Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp under the brand name Avigan for treating influenza.

Commenting on the development, Rajeev Sibal, President - India Region Formulations (IRF), at Lupin, said, “We believe that we can leverage our expertise in managing widespread community diseases like TB to proactively reach patients across India and ensure access to Covihalt through our strong distribution network and field force."

According to Dr. Rajesh Swarnakar, National Secretary Indian Chest Society, “Favipiravir has shown excellent results in the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19. We remain optimistic about its indispensable role in combating the disease."

Another drug major Sun Pharma on Tuesday said it has launched antiviral drug Favipiravir under the brand name 'FluGuard' for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, at ₹35 per tablet in India.

The stocks of FluGuard will be available in the market from this week, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Favipiravir is the only oral anti-viral treatment approved in India for the potential treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease, Sun Pharma added.

Other Indian drugmakers developing or selling favipiravir include Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Hetero and Cipla.

Another Indian pharma company Zydus Cadila today said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, ZyCoV-D, was found to be safe and well tolerated in the Phase I clinical trial. The company will now commence Phase II clinical trials from the 6th of August, 2020.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated