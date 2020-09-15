Aurobindo Pharma says covid vaccine development going on as per plans

Domestic pharma major Aurobindo said that its covid vaccine development is going on according to plans. Aurobindo Pharma Limited is developing a vaccine for SARS COV-2 (COVID-19) through its wholly owned US subsidiary Auro Vaccines. The SARS COV-2 vaccine candidate is based on the company’s proprietary replication-competent, attenuated, recombinant vesicular stomatitis (VSV, VesiculoVax) vaccine delivery platform.

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has granted Aurobindo Pharma test license permission for manufacture of COVID-19 vaccine for preclinical test, examination and analysis. The government said that more than 30 vaccines against covid are in various phases of development.

"Aurobindo is in the process of setting up a manufacturing facility for viral vaccines which will be used to produce the COVID-19 vaccine and other viral vaccines. The plant will comply to global standards. The Company’s COVID-19 vaccine development is going as per plan," the company said.

Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), set up by Department of Biotechnology, has facilitated the establishment of the r-VSV vaccine manufacturing platform for the first time in India by supporting Aurobindo Pharma’s COVID-19 vaccine development, the pharma company said.

Commenting on the collaboration with Aurobindo, Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary, DBT, said: “The partnership with Aurobindo is to serve the country’s need for a vaccine to fight this pandemic. The government is focussed on creating an ecosystem that nurtures and encourages new product innovation to address the most relevant issues to our society."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via