Australia’s Delta outbreak shows vaccines protect against hospitalization

Sydney’s lockdown is supposed to end on July 16, but officials have said it is likely to be extended. One key metric is whether contact tracers can quickly find close contacts of confirmed cases and have them isolate at home so they don’t spread the virus to others. Officials said Friday that 14,000 people have been considered close contacts and were told to isolate. But on Saturday, they said that 37 of the 50 new cases were out and about for all or part of their infectious period.