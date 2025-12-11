Avocados vs walnuts: Health benefits, nutritional profile and other key details from experts

Walnuts and avocados both supply vital nutrients associated with cognitive function in different ways. While avocados improve memory and processing speed, walnuts prevent cognitive loss and lessen brain inflammation, as per Verywell Health. Here is a comprehensive look at the benefits of walnuts and avocados.

Avocado benefits Avocados provide several nutrients that have been demonstrated to promote brain structure and function through antioxidant chemicals and healthy fats. According to registered dietitian Taiyyibah Moughal, avocados offer “monounsaturated fats, fibre, and lutein”. Lutein, a carotenoid that accumulates in brain tissue, improves memory, processing speed, and attention.

Avocados also have glutathione, which “helps protect brain cells from free-radical damage,” per another registered dietitian, Karen Todd.

In one study, adults with obesity and overweight who ate avocados every day for three months showed better attention and higher lutein levels.

Walnut benefits The effects of walnuts on cognitive health, particularly as we age, are supported by some of the best and most reliable research.

Regular walnut eating has been found to improve memory and coordination as well as lower the risk of dementia and other brain disorders like stroke and Parkinson's disease.

“Walnuts provide alpha-linolenic acid, polyunsaturated fats, polyphenols, and other antioxidants,” Verywell Health quoted dietitian Taiyyibah Moughal as saying. Antioxidants released from walnuts help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress to prevent “cognitive decline”.

Which one should you prioritise? Although both foods are beneficial, both dietitians concurred that walnuts are better for brain health. “From a research standpoint, walnuts have the most consistent and long-term evidence for protecting cognitive ageing, reducing neuroinflammation, and supporting individuals at risk for mild cognitive impairment,” Moughal said.

However, with a combination of monounsaturated fats, folate, lutein, and glutathione, avocados are great for brain structure, blood flow, and antioxidant defences. According to Karen Todd, “Walnuts offer evidence-based performance, and avocados bring nutrient diversity that fills critical gaps.”

Moughal suggested consuming one to two ounces of walnuts each day for better results. Meanwhile, it is recommended that you eat one avocado per day to increase lutein levels and improve attention and memory over three months.