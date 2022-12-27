Avoid heart disease deaths by making this small adjustment: Study2 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 06:34 AM IST
A study found that by making a small adjustment, heart disease mortality might be significantly reduced.
A study found that by making a small adjustment, heart disease mortality might be significantly reduced.
A study found that, by adopting a healthy diet, more than two-thirds of heart disease-related deaths may be prevented globally. One of the leading killers in the world today is cardiovascular disease. The results of the study were made public on World Food Day, a day dedicated to highlighting the importance of sustainable, wholesome foods for all people.