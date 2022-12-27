A study found that, by adopting a healthy diet, more than two-thirds of heart disease-related deaths may be prevented globally. One of the leading killers in the world today is cardiovascular disease. The results of the study were made public on World Food Day, a day dedicated to highlighting the importance of sustainable, wholesome foods for all people.

The top three causes of fatal heart attacks and angina, often known as ischemic heart disease, are unhealthy diets, high blood pressure and high serum cholesterol. Both wealthy and emerging nations showed the same pattern.

The effect of 11 risk factors on death from ischemic heart disease was calculated by the researchers. These included poor diet, high blood pressure, elevated levels of serum low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, elevated levels of plasma glucose, use of cigarettes, elevated body mass index (BMI), lack of physical exercise, air pollution, impaired kidney function, exposure to lead, and alcohol use. They calculated the percentage of deaths that could be avoided by removing that risk factor.

More than six million fatalities could be prevented by consuming fewer processed foods, sweetened beverages, trans and saturated fats and added salt and sugar, and by eating more seafood, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains, said study author Dr. Xinyao Liu.

People should ideally consume 200 to 300 mg of omega-3 fatty acids from seafood every day. Said Liu while advising people to consume 200 to 300 grams of fruit, 290 to 430 grams of vegetables, 16 to 25 grams of nuts, and 100 to 150 grams of whole grains per day.

Age-standardised prevalence, incidence, and death rates per 100,000 people all declined between 1990 and 2017, correspondingly by 11.8%, 27.4%, and 30%. Conversely, absolute numbers nearly doubled. Although improvements in survival rates and heart disease prevention, particularly in industrialised nations, have been made, the number of affected individuals is still rising as a result of population increase and ageing.

In terms of causes of mortality from ischemic heart disease, tobacco usage ranked fourth in males but only seventh in women. The global prevalence of smoking declined by 34.4% for women and 28.4% for men between 1990 and 2017.

The fifth-highest cause of fatalities from ischemic heart disease in women and the sixth-highest cause in men was high BMI. If BMI was maintained at 20–25 kg/m2, 18.3% of fatalities from ischemic heart disease in women may be avoided. In both sexes, the percentage contributions of air pollution and lead exposure to age-standardised ischaemic heart disease deaths increased as the country of residence became less developed.

(With ANI inputs)