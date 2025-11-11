Ayurveda expert shares 6 benefits of moringa powder to improve your health: Aids digestion, controls diabetes and more..

Ayurveda is an ancient medical system that remains useful today. One beneficial product derived from this system is moringa powder, made from the dried leaves of the Moringa oleifera tree, commonly known as the "drumstick tree." This tree grows well in northern India. Moringa powder offers numerous health benefits and is gaining popularity in the fitness community. It can aid digestion and help manage diabetes, making it an excellent choice for overall health. If you haven't tried moringa powder yet, it's worth considering.

Advertisement

What is moringa powder used for? Moringa powder comes from the dried leaves of the Moringa oleifera tree, also known as the ‘miracle tree’. It is a common dietary supplement and natural remedy, especially in India, due to its high nutrient content. "The powder contains a high concentration of Vitamins A, C, and E. It is rich in minerals, including potassium and iron, as well as antioxidants," Ayurvedic Expert Dr Chanchal Sharma tells Health Shots. Many people use it to help manage blood sugar, improve heart health, aid digestion, and boost overall well-being, including benefits for bones and skin.

What are the main benefits of moringa powder? Here’s a simple list of the science-backed benefits of moringa powder. This will help you decide to start using it.

Advertisement

1. Ease your menstrual cramps Period cramps can be uncomfortable or even severe. Moringa powder may help during this time. "Just 10 grams of this powder provides approximately 32% of your daily iron needs", says the Ayurvedic Doctor. This is important for a few reasons. First, iron helps replace the blood lost during menstruation, which can reduce fatigue and increase energy. Additionally, moringa has anti-inflammatory properties that can lessen cramps. Adding moringa powder to your diet might make your monthly visitor easier to handle.

2. Skin health If you're looking for healthy skin and a radiant complexion, moringa powder may be beneficial. It is rich in vitamins A and E, which support skin health and promote a brighter, more youthful appearance. "Moringa also has potent antioxidants that can fight fine lines, wrinkles, and acne," says the expert. You can incorporate moringa into your skincare routine by consuming it or using it in homemade masks to enhance your skin.

Advertisement

3. Protecting you from stress Stress can often feel like an unavoidable part of life. However, there is a natural way to help manage the adverse effects of stress: moringa powder. A study in the Research Journal of Pharmacology and Pharmacodynamics found that moringa leaves are powerful adaptogens. These natural substances help your body deal with stress, protecting against the harmful effects of chronic stress. "By incorporating moringa into your daily routine, you can better manage everyday pressures", explains the doctor.

4. Aiding digestion A healthy digestive system is important for overall wellness. Moringa powder is a valuable aid due to its nutritional benefits. It contains an amount of calcium, which helps activate enzymes that break down food. Moringa also contains a high amount of fibre, which helps promote regular bowel movements. Eating moringa regularly can lead to better digestion and less sluggishness after meals.

Advertisement

5. Controlling diabetes Moringa is not only beneficial for digestion; it can also help regulate blood sugar levels. Research, as shown in a study in Diabetes Care, indicates that moringa leaves contain chlorogenic acid. This ingredient helps control blood sugar levels after meals. It can be invaluable for people who are prediabetic or have diabetes. "By stabilising blood sugar spikes, moringa powder can help you maintain steady energy levels without experiencing a crash after eating", shares the expert.

6. Boosting heart health Heart health is important for everyone, and moringa powder can help support it. "This superfood is rich in antioxidants, including quercetin, which can help regulate blood pressure and lower cholesterol levels", says Dr Sharma. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition demonstrated that quercetin has a positive effect on blood pressure. Adding moringa powder to your smoothies or meals may boost your heart health.

Advertisement

What is the best way to consume moringa? How can you easily add moringa powder to your daily routine? It’s very versatile. Here are a few simple tips:

Smoothies: Add a teaspoon of moringa powder to your morning smoothie for a nutrient boost.

Add a teaspoon of moringa powder to your morning smoothie for a nutrient boost. Soups and stews: Stir a tablespoon into your favourite soups or stews.

Stir a tablespoon into your favourite soups or stews. Tea: Dissolve moringa powder in hot water for a soothing herbal tea.

Dissolve moringa powder in hot water for a soothing herbal tea. Baking: Replace a portion of the flour in your recipes with moringa powder for added nutrition. (Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)