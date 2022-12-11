Ayush industry witnessing 7 times growth: Modi2 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 09:46 PM IST
- The current global market for herbal medicine and spices is about $120 billion, said Modi
NEW DELHI : Ayush Industry which was about ₹2000 crore about eight years ago has reached about ₹1.5 lakh crore witnessing 7 times growth. The current global market for herbal medicine and spices is about 120 billion dollars, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while delivering in the valedictory ceremony of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) at Panjim, Goa.