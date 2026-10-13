Ayush Ministry issues standard treatment guidelines for dermatological disorders

The Ministry of Ayush has issued Standard Treatment Guidelines (STGs) for the management of dermatological disorders across Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy, with the inclusion of Yoga, aiming to improve standardisation, quality assurance and evidence-informed clinical practice.

Prepared by the Ayush Vertical of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the guidelines outline recommendations for preventing, diagnosing and treating common skin conditions, along with follow-up care and rehabilitation.

According to an official statement, the guidelines were released on the occasion of the 11th Ayurveda Day and are intended to promote a more uniform approach to dermatological care across the different Ayush systems.

The conditions covered include psoriasis, dermatitis, vitiligo, urticaria and dermatophytosis.

Ayush guidelines aim to strengthen healthcare integration

Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, said the guidelines would help deepen the integration of Ayush systems into the national healthcare framework.

“These guidelines bring together system-specific clinical approaches with contemporary scientific evidence to support safe, effective and holistic care for common dermatological conditions. By promoting standardised and evidence-informed clinical practice, they will contribute to improving patient care and strengthening the role of Ayush systems in public health,” the Minister said.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, highlighted the importance of standardisation and evidence-based clinical practice across traditional medicine systems.

“The Standard Treatment Guidelines for Dermatological Disorders are an important step towards strengthening standardisation, quality and evidence-based practice across the Ayush systems. Developed through expert consultations and evaluation of contemporary scientific evidence, these guidelines provide practical recommendations for prevention, diagnosis, treatment and follow-up while preserving the fundamental principles of each Ayush system. They will promote greater uniformity in clinical practice and support rational decision-making in patient care,” he said.

Loveneesh G Krishna, Director General of Health Services, emphasised the role of multidisciplinary collaboration in improving the delivery of dermatological care.

“The Standard Treatment Guidelines on Dermatological Disorders are an important step towards promoting quality assurance, uniformity and evidence-based healthcare delivery across the Ayush systems. By fostering multidisciplinary collaboration, these guidelines will support Ayush practitioners in delivering safe, effective and patient-centred care,” he said.

The initiative seeks to establish clearer clinical protocols while retaining the distinct principles and practices of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy, alongside the inclusion of Yoga.

Guidelines developed through interdisciplinary consultations

The preparation of the treatment protocols involved an interdisciplinary exercise drawing on the expertise of Ayush Research Councils, senior academic specialists in Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy, Yoga experts and specialists in modern medicine.

The process included consultations with experts, reviews of classical medical texts, assessments of available scientific evidence and consensus-based deliberations.

According to the ministry, the exercise aimed to balance the core principles of individual Ayush systems with the need for standardised clinical recommendations.

Field-level validation to improve practical application

A key feature of the guideline development process was the field-level validation of the protocols to assess their usability in actual healthcare settings.

The Ayush Vertical collaborated with the Directorate of Ayush, Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, to test the protocols with medical officers working in primary and secondary healthcare facilities.

Feedback from these medical officers on the operational feasibility and practical application of the recommendations was incorporated into the final documents.

The validation exercise was intended to improve the clinical relevance of the guidelines and support their implementation across healthcare settings.

Guidelines to support training and research

The ministry expects the guidelines to serve as reference documents for Ayush practitioners, clinicians, academicians, researchers and policymakers.

They are also intended to support clinical decision-making, professional training, capacity building, education and further research into the management of dermatological conditions.

The initiative reflects the government's emphasis on standardisation, quality assurance and the integration of Ayush systems into healthcare delivery through structured clinical guidance.