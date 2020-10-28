BCG vaccine may provide immunity against COVID-19 among elderly: Report

Meanwhile, the total number of covid-19 cases in India neared 80 lakhs and deaths reached 1,20,604 on Wednesday. At least 43,893 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. Around 79% of new confirmed cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala has overtaken Maharashtra with the highest number of new reported cases. Both are still contributing more than 5,000 new cases. The States which are reporting spurt in cases are Delhi, West Bengal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, according to the government. At least 508 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 79% are concentrated in ten States/UTs. Maharashtra has contributed the maximum to the new fatalities with 115 deaths.