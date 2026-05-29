Beat the heat: Ash gourd juice vs methi seed water — Bengaluru dietician on the cooler summer drink

Ash gourd juice and methi seed water are two popular summer drinks known for their cooling and cleansing properties. As temperatures soar across the country this summer, many are resorting to these traditional treatments to beat the heat.

Here's what a dietitian expert says about how each drink works, who should have it, and whether one is better than the other for this summer.

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As temperatures climb and the summer heat becomes unbearable, many people are turning to traditional remedies to stay cool and to keep their digestive systems running smoothly. Two drinks that come up frequently in these conversations are ash gourd juice and methi seed water. Both have deep roots in traditional wellness practices, both are widely recommended online and both are genuinely useful, but for very different reasons.

What each drink does to the body, who it is best suited for, and whether the choice between them matters in summer, Archana, the Chief Dietitian of KIMS Hospitals, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, answers all:

What does ash gourd juice do? Ash gourd, also known as white pumpkin or winter melon, is made up of over 96% water. That alone makes it one of the most hydrating foods available during summer. Archana says, "Ash gourd juice has a naturally cooling effect on the body. It helps reduce internal heat, supports kidney function by acting as a mild diuretic, and is extremely gentle on the digestive tract."

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It is particularly well-suited for people who experience:

Excessive body heat or heat-related fatigue

Acidity or acid reflux, as it has alkaline properties that help neutralize stomach acid

Urinary discomfort or reduced urine output during hot weather

Mild constipation, as it adds hydration and bulk to the digestive system Ash gourd juice is best consumed fresh in the morning on an empty stomach, without added sugar or salt. It has a very mild, almost neutral taste, which makes it easy to drink regularly. She adds, "For someone looking for a drink that cools the system, hydrates the body and does not put any strain on the gut, ash gourd juice is an excellent summer choice.”

Also Read | Ash gourd: 5 amazing health benefits you need to know

What does methi seed water do? Methi or fenugreek works quite differently. Its principal actions are metabolic and digestive, not cooling the body. Methi seed water is a good source of soluble fibre, which slows the absorption of sugar in the gut and helps improve blood sugar management. It also aids digestion and has a slight laxative effect, which might help with constipation that tends to develop in summer owing to dehydration.

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Methi seed water is particularly useful for people who:

Are managing prediabetes or type 2 diabetes

Experience chronic constipation or sluggish bowel movements

Want metabolic support alongside their summer hydration routine

Also Read | Methi water benefits: Weight loss and digestion explained

However, methi seed water is not a cooling drink. If anything, fenugreek has warming properties in traditional medicine, which means it is not ideally suited as a primary heat-relief remedy during peak summer. Archana says, “Methi water has real benefits, but cooling the body is not one of them. Using it specifically for that purpose in summer may not give the results people expect.”

So which one works better in summer? For pure summer cooling and hydration, ash gourd juice has a clear advantage. For metabolic support and digestive health, methi seed water serves a different but equally valid purpose.

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Ash gourd juice - best for cooling, hydration, acidity relief and kidney support in summer

Methi seed water - best for blood sugar management, constipation and metabolic health year-round

Also Read | How to bring main-character energy to ash gourd

Neither drink is a substitute for adequate water intake, which remains the most important thing during summer; these are useful additions to a healthy routine, not replacements for the basics. And as always, anyone with an existing condition should check with their doctor before making a daily habit.

(The author, Nivedita, is a freelance writer. She writes on health and travel.)