Beetroot juice before workouts: How it boosts stamina, endurance, and athletic performance

Beetroot juice has come to be regarded as among the most nutritious food items. The beetroot, with its distinctive red color, is filled with nutrients, and its juice provides many benefits to consumers. In recent times, this juice has also gained a reputation for being very useful for athletes.

According to Very Well Fit, beetroot juice has nutrients like vitamin C, carotenoids, phenolic acids, flavonoids, and nitrate. While all of these have their own benefits, it is the nitrate that can be especially useful for athletes.

Beet juice raises the level of nitric oxide in the body. This can lead to better blood flow and more efficient functioning of the lungs. It can also improve muscle contraction. All these qualities ensure better athletic performance and greater stamina.

Several studies have been conducted to measure the positive impact that beet juice has on the performance of athletes. Most of these have shown a clear pattern of improving not just the athletic ability of the participants but also providing them with more endurance.

The main impact of beet juice is to increase a person’s capacity for utilizing oxygen. Studies show that those who take this drink show increased aerobic capacity and are more capable of utilizing oxygen.

When to consume beet juice? According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, the benefits of consuming beetroot juice before a workout include improved blood flow, better gas exchange, and more powerful muscle contractions. However, it is not correct to drink beetroot juice right before a workout.

Experts say that the effects of this health drink peak around 2-3 hours after its consumption. So, the best time to consume this drink is 60-90 minutes before the start of your workout. Experts advise around three ounces of pure beetroot juice before athletic activity.

Side effects of beet juice While beetroot juice is full of benefits, there are some minor side effects that one must be cautious about. According to verywellfit.com, beetroots can cause your urine and stool to turn red or pink, but that is nothing to worry about.

However, people consuming beetroots need to have ample water, as too much of this drink without sufficient water can cause problems in the gastrointestinal tract.

Plain beetroot juice may not be that tasty, so mixing it up with lemon juice or carrots might be the way to go. These will make it more palatable while not affecting its nutritional value.

