Belly fat vs visceral fat: Apollo endocrinologist explains the difference and health risks

When people talk about “belly fat”, they usually mean the soft layer of tissue in the abdomen. While a moderate amount of belly fat can be harmless, doctors warn that two different types exist. You should not confuse subcutaneous fat with visceral fat.

Subcutaneous fat lies just beneath the skin and is visible to the eye. Visceral fat, on the other hand, is stored deeper inside the abdomen, behind the abdominal wall and around vital organs. This hidden fat is far more dangerous than surface fat and many people remain unaware of its presence until it begins to affect their health.

Visceral fat is metabolically active and releases inflammatory substances and hormones that disrupt normal bodily functions. High levels of visceral fat have been linked to serious health conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and certain cancers. Understanding the difference between belly fat and visceral fat, and learning to reduce this internal “flab”, is about more than just looks; it is about preserving long-term health.

According to Apollo Clinic endocrinologist Dr Srirangam Vamshi from Hyderguda, distinguishing between subcutaneous and visceral fat is crucial.

“Subcutaneous or surface fat, located just beneath the skin, mainly determines physical appearance. Visceral fat, however, plays a key role in metabolic functions,” Dr Srirangam said.

Normal BMI does not always mean good health A common misconception is that having a normal body mass index (BMI) guarantees good health. “We often see individuals with a normal BMI but high visceral fat levels, a condition sometimes referred to as normal-weight obesity,” Dr Srirangam explained.

This is particularly common among people with sedentary lifestyles, high stress levels and diets rich in refined carbohydrates. “Low muscle mass and prolonged sitting can allow visceral fat to accumulate even when overall body weight appears normal,” he added.

Impact on heart health, hormones and metabolism Excess visceral fat significantly contributes to metabolic dysfunction. It increases insulin resistance, raises triglyceride levels and lowers high-density lipoprotein (HDL), commonly known as good cholesterol.

Visceral fat also disrupts hormonal balance by elevating cortisol levels. “Chronic stress leads to more fat being stored in the abdominal region,” Dr Srirangam said. In women, this may worsen conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), while men may experience reduced testosterone levels.

The silent health risks people overlook One of the most dangerous aspects of visceral fat is that it develops silently. “Many people feel healthy until complications arise,” Dr Srirangam noted.

Conditions such as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, sleep apnea, chronic inflammation and an increased risk of certain cancers, particularly colorectal and breast cancer, have all been linked to excess visceral fat. “Visceral fat also accelerates biological ageing by increasing oxidative stress and systemic inflammation,” he added.

Lifestyle habits that promote visceral fat Several lifestyle factors contribute directly to the accumulation of visceral fat. These include high consumption of added sugars, refined grains, processed foods and alcohol, combined with inadequate sleep and chronic stress, which elevate cortisol levels.

“Inactivity, especially prolonged sitting, accounts for a large part of the risk,” Dr Srirangam said. People who engage in limited physical activity and remain sedentary for most of the day are particularly vulnerable.

A combination of aerobic exercise and strength training is the most effective way to reduce visceral fat. Diet also plays a critical role. Increasing intake of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, healthy fats and whole foods improves insulin sensitivity and reduces inflammation. At the same time, limiting added sugars, refined carbohydrates and alcohol is essential.

Stress management and adequate sleep are equally important for maintaining metabolic health.

“If we focus on sustainable lifestyle changes rather than rapid weight loss, we can significantly improve metabolic health,” Dr Srirangam said. “When trying to reduce visceral fat, your overall wellness will benefit from creating long-term approaches rather than trying to lose weight quickly.”

