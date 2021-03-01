NEW DELHI : The Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) platform, especially designed to drive the coronavirus immunisation programme in the country faced glitches in registering beneficiaries on Monday as the government rolled out the second phase of the inoculation drive extending it to senior citizens and people aged 45 and over with co-morbidities.

While the registration for the second phase opened at 9.00 AM, several beneficiaries reported issued that ranged from not getting an SMS or not getting a slot. According to the government, those eligible can register and then book an appointment for the jab, anytime and from anywhere, using the Co-WIN2.0 portal (www.cowin.gov.in) through apps such as the Arogya Setu.

“When I opened the login page, I was not registered on app. That is why I was unable to verify mobile number. There was no new user registration option also. I somehow managed to register and an appointment was confirmed but details were not sent by the SMS," said Ramakant Sharma, a senior citizen based out of Lucknow.

The government has said that the eligible persons are now able to register at the Co-WIN2.0 portal through their mobile number, through a step by step process. With one mobile number, a person can register as many as four beneficiaries. Only one live slot will be available for a beneficiary for each dose. Appointments for any day for a covid vaccination centre will be closed at 3.00pm. However, appointments can also be booked for a future date when vaccination slots are available, according to the government.

Many of the beneficiaries faced issued in getting the slots even after registering themselves on the CoWin. “Despite having so many hospitals in the list, I didn’t get any slot for next three weeks for my parents," said Rachna Sinha.

RS Sharma, Chairman of Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration (Co-WIN) maintained on Monday that there has been no glitch in the Cowin platform, and the confusion is because of the misinformation that registration for vaccination is being done through a mobile application. Sharma said that clarified that the registration for vaccine is taking place only through Aarogya Setu app and Co-WIN’s portal cowin.gov.in.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that in the next few days, the walk-in system for the beneficiaries will be further streamlined for ensuring smooth functioning. “We have given some relaxation to state govts. In the next few days, the walk-in system will be streamlined, a provision is in place for this. A certain number of people can go to the centre after taking an appointment through registration," said Harsh Vardhan who reassured that Co-WIN portal is functioning without any issues

“There are many people in the country who can't access or face difficulties in booking. All these systems will be streamlined within one week. As of now, there is no issue in the Co-WIN portal," said the health minister.

All vaccines are being provided to beneficiaries at the Government Health Facilities will be entirely free of cost, while Private Facilities cannot charge the beneficiary a sum above Rs. 250 per person per dose ( ₹150/- for vaccines and ₹100/- as operational charges). India started its first phase of covid-19 vaccination program on 16th January 2021, and so far, administered over 1.47 crores vaccines doses. The first day of the second phase commenced Monday.

