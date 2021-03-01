The government has said that the eligible persons are now able to register at the Co-WIN2.0 portal through their mobile number, through a step by step process. With one mobile number, a person can register as many as four beneficiaries. Only one live slot will be available for a beneficiary for each dose. Appointments for any day for a covid vaccination centre will be closed at 3.00pm. However, appointments can also be booked for a future date when vaccination slots are available, according to the government.

