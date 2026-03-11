Bengaluru most resilient to air pollution among big Indian cities in 2024-25; Delhi and Patna worst hit: Study

Delhi was the most polluted city in 2024-25, recording the highest annual PM 2.5 levels and extended periods of ‘severe’ air quality in winter, while Patna was the second-most polluted city, according to a new analysis by Climate Trends.

Bengaluru, however, stood out for maintaining the lowest and most stable air quality, demonstrating a degree of ‘structural air-quality resilience’ compared to other major metros, the report released on 11 March said.

Climate Trends is a research-based consulting and capacity-building initiative that aims to bring greater focus to environmental issues, climate change, and sustainable development.

The findings in the report titled 'Meteorology-Driven Persistence of PM2.5 Pollution in Indian Cities: Implications for NCAP Phase-III' are based on Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) air quality monitoring data of 2024–2025 across Delhi, Patna, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

The study found that meteorological conditions can shift PM2.5 levels by up to 40 per cent even without any change in emissions. The study shows how weather patterns, such as low wind speeds, high humidity, and atmospheric stagnation, amplify pollution episodes.

Using CPCB air quality data (2024-2025) combined with meteorological clustering, the study distinguished emission-driven pollution from weather-driven variability.

“Delhi continues to face the most severe pollution crisis nationally with the highest annual average PM2.5 levels and the longest stretches of 'severe' or 'emergency' category air days, driven by local emissions and regional factors,” the report said.

Patna second-most polluted city after Delhi Patna is confirmed as the second-most polluted city after Delhi, with persistently high PM2.5 concentrations driven by strong atmospheric stagnation, highlighting an intensifying crisis in the eastern Indo-Gangetic Plain," it added.

While historically less polluted, Bengaluru and Chennai showed signs of air quality deterioration during the winter months, a new vulnerability trend.

Both Mumbai and Chennai recorded increases in their annual average pollution levels in 2025, signalling a growing year-round concern beyond seasonal spikes.

Aarti Khosla, Founder and Director, Climate Trends, said the study shows that a 20–30% reduction in annual PM2.5 does not translate into winter air-quality compliance in stagnation-prone cities like Delhi and Patna, where over 70% of days fall under low-wind, high-humidity meteorological regimes.

The report proposed significant reform in the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) Phase-III, including separate winter targets, meteorology-adjusted metrics, and dynamic weather-triggered action plans, alongside integrated airshed-based planning.

NCAP Phase-III must therefore adopt season-specific targets, meteorology-triggered interventions, and airshed-level management frameworks to achieve meaningful public-health gains.

Kolkata’s pollution levels remain alarmingly high, particularly in winter, characterised by high concentrations of secondary pollutants and a lack of effective dispersion due to geographical and meteorological constraints.

The study calls for reform in the National Clean Air Programme to include season-specific and meteorologically-adjusted targets.

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.