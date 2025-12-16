Betel leaf tea for winter in India: How this herbal drink supports digestion, detox and seasonal wellness

Used for centuries in India, here is how betel leaf can be used for detox and digestion support during the winters.

LM US Desk
Updated16 Dec 2025, 12:37 PM IST
Check out various health benefits of betel leaf tea.
Check out various health benefits of betel leaf tea.

Betel leaf (paan) has a long-standing place in Indian food habits and social customs. Mentions of its use appear in early Ayurvedic texts, and historical records suggest it was already common in everyday life centuries ago. While it is most often associated with post-meal traditions, the leaf has also been used seasonally, particularly during the colder months.

As winter sets in across many parts of India, warm herbal drinks return to daily routines. Among them is betel leaf tea.

Betel leaf consumed since ancient times

Historical records indicate that the use of betel leaf in India dates back to around 400 BC. Ayurvedic texts such as the Charaka Samhita and Sushruta Samhita mention its consumption, particularly after meals, between 75 AD and 300 AD.

By the 13th century, betel chewing was prevalent among Indian royalty and upper courts. European traveller Marco Polo also noted the practice during his travels - describing it as a familiar sight among kings and nobles.

Over time, the leaf began to be valued for its practical benefits related to digestion and overall wellness, especially when consumed in its simpler, unadulterated form.

All about betel leaf

Studies, including those published in 2022, indicate antibacterial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties. The leaf also contains vitamin C, several B vitamins, carotene, and calcium, contributing to its nutritional profile.

Traditionally, betel leaves are believed to aid digestion after consuming heavy meals, which are common during the colder seasons. It is also used as part of mild detox routines, helping the body flush waste through regular digestion rather than aggressive cleansing.

How betel leaf tea is prepared

Betel leaf herbal tea is simple to make and typically consumed warm. Here is what you need to make betel leaf tea at home:

3 betel leaves

Fennel seeds or ajwain

Water

Jaggery or honey to taste

How to make the betel leaf tea

Three fresh betel leaves are torn into pieces and simmered with about one teaspoon of fennel seeds or ajwain in 1.5 cups of water. The mixture is cooked gently for seven to 10 minutes, then strained. Jaggery or honey may be added for sweetness, depending on your preference.

Key benefits linked to the brew

Consuming betel leaf tea could help ease digestive discomfort and bloating and may also provide mild support for respiratory health, a common sight during cold weather. This is due to the antibacterial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties found in the betel leaf.

As with most herbal preparations, moderation matters. Betel leaf tea is best viewed as a seasonal supplement rather than a daily necessity.

FAQs

What are the health benefits of betel leaves?

These are beneficial in aiding digestion and relieving respiratory issues.

Can we consume betel leaves?

Yes, you can chew it fresh, often after a meal to aid digestion.

