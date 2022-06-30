Better disease surveillance on cards with planned NCDC laboratories2 min read . Updated: 30 Jun 2022, 12:50 AM IST
- NCDC has held consultations with states and UTs to identify the locations for these facilities as proposed under the PM-ABHIM
NEW DELHI : In a major push for India’s public health response mechanism, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is planning to set up 10 Bio-Safety Level-3 (BSL-3) laboratories across the country, a government official aware of the matter said. The apex body under Union health ministry is also planning metropolitan public health surveillance units in 20 cities, and five new regional units.