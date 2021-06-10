Researchers at the University of Cincinnati in the US used CT scans of three different-sized face masks attached to three different-sized dummy heads to measure the gaps between the face and the fabric
WASHINGTON :
Poorly fitting face masks greatly increase the risk of infection from airborne diseases like COVID-19, compared to custom-fitted masks, according to a study.
They then calculated the leaks from these gaps to determine the infection risk.
The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, found that poorly fitting N95 masks can have substantial leaks around the face that reduce their effectiveness and increase the risk of infection.
"Many people do not realise that the fit of face masks can vary. There are different face shapes and different sizes of masks," said Rupak Banerjee, a professor in UC's Department of Mechanical and Materials Engineering.
"If you do not match them well, you can lead to greater leaks and higher risks of infection," he said.
Banerjee collaborated on the study with his former students, including UC graduate Prasanna Hariharan, the study's lead author, who works for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The researchers used three different sized N95 face masks along with three standard mannequin heads identified as small, medium and large.