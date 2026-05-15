Beware! PCOS cases are rising among urban women: Don't ignore these red flags, say doctors

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) has become a common endocrine disorder among urban women these days. Fast-paced modern lifestyle, increased stress levels, sleep deprivation, poor eating habits, and lack of physical activity have been identified as significant contributors to the increasing number of cases, say experts. If not controlled, the condition not only impacts reproductive health, but it also has adverse effects on metabolism, mental well-being and quality of life.

The warning signs are red flags that shouldn't be ignored by women having irregular periods, sudden weight gain, acne or excessive hair growth and those finding it hard to conceive. Early diagnosis, prompt medical management and achievable lifestyle modifications can greatly influence the long-term outcomes of women suffering from polycystic ovarian syndrome.

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Gynaecologists Dr Ritu Arya and Dr Sonamm Tiwari share critical insights into the reasons for the increasing number of cases, the symptoms that should be addressed by a medical expert, and more tips for women to take control of their health and live a balanced life.

Rising PCOS cases among young urban women a matter of concern PCOS is a hormonal disorder wherein the ovaries tend to produce excess male hormones, causing irregular ovulation and multiple small cysts in the ovaries. Today’s fast-paced urban lifestyle is leading to a surge in PCOS cases. Many women are now working extended hours to meet deadlines and complete targets, eating unhealthy foods, sitting at one place for too long, not getting up, taking breaks or stretching, and are stressed by personal and professional responsibilities. Many are also struggling due to a lack of sleep.

“These factors can cause a hormonal imbalance. Many young women are also spending hours sitting at desks, skipping meals, depending on processed foods, and sleeping late. These habits can also lead to insulin resistance, which is also associated with PCOS,” says Dr Ritu Arya, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Greater Noida.

Earlier, PCOS was mostly diagnosed in women who visited doctors for infertility. But now, even teenage girls are having signs and symptoms such as irregular periods, acne, sudden weight gain, and excessive facial hair growth, and are getting diagnosed with PCOS. Hence, even teenagers must be attentive when it comes to their health and seek timely help for PCOS.

Lifestyle and stress are driving PCOS cases Experts highlight that stress is silently contributing to hormonal imbalance in women. Stress tends to increase cortisol levels in the body, which may interfere with reproductive hormones and take a toll on menses.

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Dr Arya says, “Urban women today are now juggling careers, family responsibilities, social pressure, and lack of personal time. Poor sleep quality, screen addiction, and stress are impacting their well-being. Moreover, women who tend to sleep less than 6 hours can have metabolic and hormonal issues. Unfortunately, obesity and insulin resistance are also becoming common among women with sedentary lifestyles. Increased consumption of junk food, sugary drinks, and processed snacks can further worsen a woman’s health.”

Symptoms that women shouldn’t ignore The symptoms of PCOS can vary from one woman to another. Some common warning signs include:

Irregular or missed periods

Weight gain

Acne and oily skin

Excess facial or body hair

Hair thinning or hair fall

Inability to conceive

Mood swings and fatigue

Darkening of skin around the neck or underarms Since many of these symptoms develop slowly, women often ignore them and suffer in silence.

Complications of untreated PCOS Dr Sonamm Tiwari, Robotic & Laparoscopic Gynaecologist, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, says, “Women with uncontrolled PCOS can be at risk of infertility, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, sleep disorders, anxiety, depression, and heart disease. Long-term irregular periods can also lead to endometrial problems.”

Doctors say early diagnosis and proper management are key to improved quality of life.

Diagnosis and management “PCOS is diagnosed via medical history, physical examination, blood tests, and ultrasound scans. Lifestyle modification can be helpful. Women are advised to keep moving, exercise daily, eat a balanced diet, avoid junk and processed foods, stay stress-free by doing yoga and meditation, sleep well, and improve hormonal balance and regulate menses,” says Dr Tiwari.

Doctors can also recommend medications to regulate periods, control insulin resistance, manage acne, or improve fertility. So, following the treating doctor's guidelines is crucial for managing PCOS.

Preventive measures Women should not ignore changes in their menstrual cycle or sudden weight gain. Exercise daily for an hour, say NO to processed food, sleep for a minimum of 8 hours every day, manage stress through yoga or meditation, and go for routine health check-ups as recommended by the doctor," says Dr Tiwari.