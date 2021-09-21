Bharat Biotech completes phase 2/3 clinical trials of covaxin on children below 18 years

In a communication to the Centre on Monday, Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India (SII), said the firm has enhanced its production capacity of Covishield and it will be able to supply 21.90 crore doses in October to Government of India and private hospitals. SII has also enhanced the manufacturing capacity of Covishield to more than 20 crore doses per month. “Starting from January 2021, we have supplied 66.33 crore doses of Covishield to MoHFW, Government of India in addition to supply of more than 7.77 crore doses to state governments and private hospitals till 19th September 2021 evening," the SII said as per sources. Singh futher assured that by December 31, keeping with the timeline, the firm will complete the recent supply order of 66 crore doses.