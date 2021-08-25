Bharat Biotech, IVI launch Chikungunya vaccine phase 2/3 trial in Costa Rica

Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech International Limited, said: “Epidemic preparedness is a vital step in public health care. Bharat Biotech’s vaccine candidate is an ingenious, well-researched vaccine, and we thank the first volunteer from Costa Rica for participating in this study. The IVI-led multi-country scale human trial has begun an important trial phase in furthering the evaluation of safety and immunogenicity." The announcement furthers CEPI’s USD 3.5bn plan, launched in March 2021, to tackle future epidemics and pandemics, which includes advancing vaccine candidates against known high-risk pathogens such as Chikungunya.