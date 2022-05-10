Bharat Biotech partners with CEPI to develop ‘variant-proof’ COVID-19 vaccine

“BBIL has successfully commercialized a universal COVID-19 vaccine for adults and children. While current generation of vaccines are safe and effective, against currently known variants, it is imperative that we focus on innovation for multi-epitope vaccines, where a single vaccine can protect against all future variants. Our expertise in product development and innovation, especially with novel adjuvants and platform technologies will add to the strong partnership with CEPI, ExcellGene, and the University of Sydney," Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}