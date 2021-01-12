OPEN APP
An employee of Bharat Biotech walks to board a bus parked outside the office on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. There has been growing apprehensions among health care workers after India took a regulatory shortcut to approve a vaccine by the Indian drugmaker before late clinical trials showed it was effective in preventing illness from coronavirus infections. The panel of experts that eventually gave the nod to the vaccine had met three times. In the first two meetings, on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1, they were dissatisfied with Bharat Biotech's application and asked for more data on its ability to prevent illness from COVID-19, minutes from the meeting show. But the next day, the experts permitted the restricted use of the Bharat Biotech vaccine as an “abundant precaution” after the company claimed that the vaccine had the potential to target a more contagious variant of the virus found in Britain. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) (AP)
Bharat Biotech set to dispatch first consignment of Covaxin

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2021, 03:08 PM IST PTI

Covaxin is being indigenously developed byBharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Hyderabad, Jan 12 (PTI) Bharat Biotech, which has received Emergency Use Authorisation approval from theDrug Controller General of Indiafor its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, is set to dispatch it from the Rajv Gandhi International Airport here on Tuesday evening, a senior official of the Airports cargo division said.

"Today we have received the first consignment of vaccines from Serum Institute at Hyderabad airport.We received 970 kgs of consignment (from Serum Institute)."

"Today in the evening the first consignment is going out of Hyderabad.... (it is from ) Bharat Biotech. It is going to 11 destinations," the official told reporters after receiving the first consignment of Covishield vaccines.

Covishield is developed by Oxford University and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

An email sent to Bharat Biotech about the delivery schedule of Covaxin evoked a "no comments" response.

The vaccine programme in the country has started and the airports cargo division is gearing up to meet the demands as the city is the vaccine hub of the world, the official added.

Covaxin is being indigenously developed byBharatBiotechin collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV).

The indigenous, inactivated vaccineis developed and manufactured in BharatBiotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) bio-containment facility, the firm had earlier said.

