NEW DELHI: Bharat Biotech International Ltd will lead a project sanctioned by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) for developing human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for covid-19 infections, the company said in a release.

This programme—which brings together the National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS) in Pune, and Indian Institute of Technology-Indore and Gurgaon-based startup PredOmix Technologies apart from Bharat Biotech—is aimed at developing an alternate therapeutic regimen by generating effective and specific human monoclonal antibodies that are capable of neutralizing the novel coronavirus - SARS-CoV2.

“The question is of how to treat those individuals who are already infected? Plus, we do not yet know how effective an anti-SARS-CoV2 vaccine will be in the elderly people and those with co-morbidities. Given the large number of Indians suffering from hypertension, diabetes, and heart diseases, this becomes an important issue." the release quoted Bharat Biotech chairman & managing director Krishna Ella as saying.

“While both Israel and The Netherlands have recently announced the development of virus-neutralizing antibodies, our approach is to develop a powerful cocktail of neutralizing antibodies that can also simultaneously block mutational variants of the virus," Ella added.

The company plans to fast-track the development process to make antibodies available within the next six months so.

Monoclonal antibody therapy can block the spread of infection by binding to the virus and rendering it ineffective. The therapy is also safe, making it an effective option for doctors while treating covid-19 patients.

Bharat Biotech last month had announced a partnership with University of Wisconsin-Madison and US-based company FluGen to develop a vaccine against coronavirus called ‘CoroFlu’, which could be in human clinical trials by the fall of 2020.

Currently, the World Health Organization, governments and companies globally are taking a multi-pronged approach to tackle the covid-19 pandemic, which has so far infected more than 3.8 million people globally and killed nearly 27,000.

While a vaccine is expected to take more than a year to be ready, authorities and drug-makers are also considering convalescent plasma therapy and re-purposing available drugs like a combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, Gilead’s failed Ebola anti-viral candidate remdesivir, the anti-HIV combination lopinavir and ritonavir as well as another anti-viral favipiravir.

However, concerns over safety and efficacy of the drugs remain, pending significant clinical trials, while large-scale deployment of plasma therapy is limited by the availability of the volume of plasma.

Additionally, convalescent plasma also contains other biologically active molecules such as clotting factors and inflammatory cytokines, which may create issues for covid-19 management. Also, the need to carefully screen convalescent plasma for the presence of other infections that could be unwittingly transferred to the recipient poses another challenge.

In such a scenario, monoclonal antibody therapy may provide an effective and safe alternative.

