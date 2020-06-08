NEW DELHI : NEW DELHI: Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd will soon start clinical trial of ulinastatin for treatment of covid-19 patients who have mild-to-moderate acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), managing director and chief executive officer Sanjiv Navangul told Mint in an interview.

“The first patient will be enrolled in late June or early July, and it’s a 120-patient trial... All put together it will take six to eight months for us to get data out of the trial," Navangul said.

The trial will be conducted across the country at six-eight centres, he said.

The biopharmaceutical company has received approval from Drug Controller General of India V.G. Somani to conduct the phase 3 clinical study.

Ulinastatin is currently used to treat severe sepsis and acute pancreatitis. Sepsis is a life-threatening complication from an infection, where chemicals released by the immune system trigger inflammation throughout the body.

The drug could be used to combat inflammatory reactions caused by cytokine storms in covid-19 patients experiencing mild-to-moderate ARDS.

Navangul said the company is not planning to work on a vaccine against the disease as there are already various other players working on it. Instead, it aims to discover suitable treatment options to various complications thrown up by the pandemic, with cytokine storms being a major issue among patients.

Cytokines are signalling substances, such as interferon, interleukin, and others, which are released by the immune system in response to a viral activity. It has been observed that the novel coronavirus infection, in certain cases, causes an overproduction of cytokines, which can lead to excessive inflammation, organ failure and death.

Biocon Biologics India Ltd has started clinical trials for the novel biologic, itolizumab, to treat cytokine storms, a leading cause of death among severe covid-19 patients. The drug was launched in 2013 to treat plaque psoriasis. However, the Biocon Ltd subsidiary is now planning to repurpose the drug for prevention and treatment of covid-19 complications after seven years of post-marketing safety data.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated