Biden administration to extend Affordable Care Act sign-up period by 30 days

In the biggest change to the ACA since its passage in 2010, Congress in March increased subsidies to people who buy health plans on the law’s exchanges. The legislation provided two-year, temporary expanded subsidies as part of Democrats’ $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package, which lowered premium costs for millions of consumers. The law also provided subsidies to more people earning above the federal poverty level, without requiring them to pay a specific percentage of their income on healthcare.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}