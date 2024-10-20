Bill Gates on how feeding children properly can transform global health

The impact of this generosity was stunning. Yet the work is unfinished. Today, more than half of all child deaths still occur in sub-Saharan Africa. Since 2010 the percentage of the world’s poor living in the region has increased by more than 20 points, to nearly 60%. Despite this, during the same period, the share of total foreign aid going to Africa has dropped from nearly 40% to only 25%—the lowest percentage in 20 years. Fewer resources mean more children will die of preventable causes.