Biocon Biologics allowed emergency use of CytoSorb in critical covid-19 patients

NEW DELHI: Biocon Biologics India Ltd on Wednesday said it has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India for emergency use of its device CytoSorb to reduce pro-inflammatory cytokines levels in critical covid-19 patients admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The subsidiary of Biocon Ltd has been granted licence for emergency use of CytoSorb to treat critical covid-19 patients who are 18 years and above. The licence will be effective until the pandemic has been brought under control in the country.

The device will be of crucial help to doctors treating covid-19 patients who develop Cytokine Release Syndrome, popularly known as a ‘cytokine storm’.

Cytokines are signalling substances, such as interferon, interleukin, and others, which are released by the immune system in response to a viral activity. It has been observed that the novel coronavirus infection, in certain cases, causes an overproduction of cytokines, which can lead to excessive inflammation, organ failure and death.

The goal of CytoSorb therapy is to reduce cytokine storm and the deadly inflammatory response through blood purification, Biocon Biologics said in a release.

“DCGI approval for emergency use of CytoSorb for critical covid-19 patients is an important example of how industry and regulators are working in tandem to urgently provide physicians and patients with new treatment options in the fight against covid-19. CytoSorb will be an important addition to the Indian medical community’s arsenal against the deadly coronavirus," Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was quoted as saying in a release.

In April, the company had received the US Food and Drug Administration’s authorisation for emergency use of CytoSorb in patients with covid-19.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via